Bulldog crushed to death by groomer's table, pet owner says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has said her bulldog was crushed to death by an electric grooming table at a pet store.

Vikki Seifert told KVVU-TV this week that she dropped off her 2-year-old dog named Minni for a grooming appointment at a PetSmart store in North Las Vegas store last month and noticed the appointment was taking longer than usual.

Seifert said she then saw employees run to the grooming area and followed them, discovering her dog crushed under a grooming table.

“They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” Seifert said.

Store workers could not explain what happened, Seifert said.

She said she's waiting for an autopsy report and wants to see surveillance video.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she said. “She wasn't just a pet.”

PetSmart in a statement called the bulldog's death a “tragic accident."

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened,” the statement said.

The statement added: “We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.”