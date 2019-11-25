Bloomberg, now Democratic candidate, resigns UN climate post

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks with members of the media at The Bridge Way School in Philadelphia. With Bloomberg now running for president, the news service that bears his name said Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, it will not “investigate” him or any of his Democratic rivals, and Bloomberg Opinion will no longer run unsigned editorials. less FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks with members of the media at The Bridge Way School in Philadelphia. With Bloomberg now running for president, the news ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bloomberg, now Democratic candidate, resigns UN climate post 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who just joined the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination, has resigned his post as the United Nations special envoy for climate action.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Bloomberg sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 11 saying he was stepping down from the U.N. post.

A longtime climate activist, the billionaire media mogul was initially appointed U.N. special envoy on cities and climate change by then U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon in January 2014. Guterres gave him the new title in March 2018.

Dujarric said Bloomberg “was a catalyst in his role as a U.N. envoy to bring cities together ... to mobilize in the fight against climate change.”