Wildfire in Northern California wine country fully contained

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, firefighter Josh Petrell monitors the Kincade Fire burning near Healdsburg, Calif. Authorities say a massive wildfire that destroyed hundreds of buildings in Sonoma County wine country has been fully contained. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze that destroyed 174 homes and 200 other buildings was 100% contained as of Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a massive wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings and forced thousands of people to evacuate in Northern California wine country has been fully contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection made the announcement Wednesday night about the blaze that destroyed 174 homes and 200 other buildings.

The fire ignited on Oct. 23 and drove nearly 200,000 people from their homes. It charred 121 square miles (313 square kilometer).

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it's possible electrical equipment belonging to the state's largest utility was involved.

Pacific Gas & Electric had cut power to a large swath of people to prevent equipment from starting fires in windy weather, but it didn't de-energize a transmission tower near where the fire started.