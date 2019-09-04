Biologists save mussels trapped near demolished Indiana dam

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Wildlife biologists have rescued thousands of freshwater mussels left stranded out of water by the demolition of a dam on the White River in central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources scientists joined Muncie Sanitary District staff last week to collect by hand nearly 2,800 mussels representing 16 native species along the river at Muncie's McCulloch Park.

The mussels were relocated farther downstream.

The Star Press reports that the recent demolition of a dam at the park lowered and narrowed the river, leaving the mussels stranded high and dry.

Brant Fisher is a DNR aquatic biologist. He says the agency was ready to give the mussels a lift because they "can't move fast or far" and likely would have died.

Muncie is 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com