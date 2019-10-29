Beverage companies aim to get bottles recycled, not trashed

Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper are investing $100 million to improve U.S. bottle recycling and processing.

The American Beverage Association says the three companies were responsible for the bulk of the 100 billion plastic bottles produced in the U.S. in 2017. Only about one-third of those were recycled because of spotty collection, outdated processing facilities and other issues.

American Beverage Association CEO Katherine Lugar says low recycling rates are a source of frustration for consumers and corporations.

Normally fierce competitors, the companies decided to join together to bring change to the market more quickly.

The companies will work with the nonprofit Recycling Partnership to help cities improve recycling. They're also working with Closed Loop Partners, a firm that invests in new technologies to improve processing of recycled plastics.