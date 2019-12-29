Authorities report a plane has crashed into a Maryland home

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they were responding Sunday to a report that a plane has crashed into a home in the Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital.

A fire rescue official said emergency crews were dispatched to home in Prince George's County, Maryland after the report of the crash on Sunday afternoon.

The official, Mark Brady with the Prince George's County Fire Department, tweeted that officials at the scene would provide more details later. Information was sketchy and there was no immediate indication on whether there were any dead or inured.

Brady says the home is near an intersection in Lanham, about 2 miles (3 kilometers from an airport in College Park, Maryland.