Authorities: 7 killed in house fire in central Mississippi

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — Seven people have been killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.

The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.

No other details were immediately available.