Arkansas track plans to end greyhound racing by end of 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An east Arkansas track has agreed to phase out greyhound racing over the next three years, citing a decline in dog racing nationally and fears that the state's voters would approve ending the practice.

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Thursday approved a request by Southland Racing to end greyhound racing at the West Memphis track by Dec. 31, 2022. Southland said it had reached an agreement with the Arkansas Greyhound Association to end the track's live racing.

Under the plan, Southland would still offer casino gambling under a constitutional amendment voters approved last year.

Florida voters last year approved ending greyhound racing in that state by 2021. Southland has conducted greyhound races in West Memphis since 1956.