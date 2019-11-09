Approaching cold front could set record lows in much of US

CHICAGO (AP) — Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading for a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said Saturday that the weather service's National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday.

The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains on Sunday and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday. That will bring January-like temperatures that are as much as 30 degrees (17 degrees Celsius) colder than normal for mid-November.

Donofrio says the leading edge of the system will bring some snow this weekend and on Monday before the snow tapers and the temperatures continue to drop.