Alabama secretary of state exits Senate race, cites Sessions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s secretary of state has suspended his campaign for the U.S. Senate, citing a crowded Republican race that recently grew to include former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

John Merrill announced his decision in a statement on his Facebook page Sunday evening. He says a crowded Republican primary only helps Democratic Sen. Doug Jones’ bid for reelection.

Merrill says he “saw a path to victory” when he entered the race in June, but that Sessions’ entrance into the race last month “dramatically” changed the race.

Others contending for the GOP nomination include former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, state Rep. Arnold Mooney and Roy Moore, the right-wing lightning rod who faced allegations of sexual misconduct and lost to Jones in 2017.