APNewsBreak: Wright-designed home sold for nearly $1.7M

The Norman Lykes House, the final home architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed before he died, is shown Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Phoenix. Heritage Auctions told The Associated Press exclusively that the Norman Lykes House was sold at auction Wednesday for nearly $1.7 million.

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona house that was the last home architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed before his death has been sold.

Heritage Auctions told The Associated Press that the Norman Lykes House sold at auction Wednesday for nearly $1.7 million.

The winning bidder did not wish to be identified.

Nicknamed the "Circular Sun House," the Phoenix property has been on and off the market over the last few years.

Wright designed the home before his death in April 1959 at age 91.

The 3,095-square-foot (288-square-meter) property in the city's Biltmore neighborhood has three bedrooms, three baths and is nestled on the edge of a mountain preserve.

Officials with the auction house say they were looking for a bidder who would invest in maintaining the integrity of the home.