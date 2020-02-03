1 killed, 5 injured when a vehicle hits high school students

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — A high school student was killed and five others were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into them as they walked down the street outside their suburban Oklahoma City high school Monday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after classes were dismissed at 3 p.m. Monday at Moore High School and the group of students was walking along heavily traveled North Eastern Avenue outside the school, said police spokesman Jeremy Lewis.

The motorist drove away but was stopped three blocks away and taken into custody, Lewis said. No charges were immediately filed and a motive was not immediately known.

Lewis said he did not have conditions on each of the five taken to hospitals, but he said three had been in critical condition at the scene.