West Texas officer, suspect both hurt in exchange of gunfire

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas say an officer and a gunman both were hospitalized after being shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a home.

Odessa police say officers were responding early Wednesday to reports of shots being fired when they approached a home and were immediately fired on by a man in the driveway.

Three officers returned fire and the suspect was struck. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The officer who was shot was transported for treatment and later released from the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the man to fire on officers. He has not been identified.

The three officers who fired on the man have been placed on administrative leave as Texas Rangers conduct an investigation into the matter.