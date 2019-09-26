Walmart to reopen store on Nov. 6 where massacre happened

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Walmart has set Nov. 6 for the reopening of its store in El Paso where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting.

In a statement Thursday, Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said the date for the Cielo Vista Mall store reopening can't be guaranteed. She said "there is still much work to be done" on repairs to the scene of the Aug. 3 shootings.

Garcia said store workers temporarily reassigned to other stores will be returning to Cielo Vista Mall in early October to prepare the store.

She also said Walmart is finalizing design plans for a permanent memorial at the store to honor the dead.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius remains jailed without bond awaiting trial on a capital murder charge. Prosecutors say they'll seek the death penalty.