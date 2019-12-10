Uranium Energy: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) _ Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.30.

