United States Lime: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.76.

The lime and limestone products maker posted revenue of $43.6 million in the period.

United States Lime shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

