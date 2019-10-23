https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/texas/article/Trinity-Industries-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14557593.php
Trinity Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $49 million.
The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.
The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $813.6 million in the period.
Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $1.17 to $1.27 per share.
Trinity Industries shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.50, a fall of 48% in the last 12 months.
