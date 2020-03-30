Transcontinental Realty: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.9 million, or $3.09 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $48 million.

Transcontinental Realty shares have declined 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.10, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

