The places it'll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road

FILE - This April 3, 1987 file photo shows American author, artist and publisher Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss in Dallas, Texas. A touring immersive attraction tied to the work of the famous late author is scheduled debut in Toronto in October 2019, followed by visits to several cities in the United States.

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the writer's most iconic books.

Centered around a maze based on "Oh, the Places You'll Go," children and adults will be able to explore rooms based on "The Cat in the Hat," ''The Lorax" and other works.

The 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) exhibition announced publicly Wednesday is scheduled to open in Toronto in October for a four- to six-month engagement.

There are plans to take it to Boston, Seattle, Houston and several other North American cities.

The exhibit is a partnership between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Kilburn Live.