The Latest: Tornado warning issued for area hit by floods

According to Matagorda County Constable Bill Orton, Sargent received 22 inches of rain since Imelda started impacted the area on Tuesday. Photographed from above Sargent, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) less According to Matagorda County Constable Bill Orton, Sargent received 22 inches of rain since Imelda started impacted the area on Tuesday. Photographed from above Sargent, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. ( ... more Photo: Mark Mulligan, AP Photo: Mark Mulligan, AP Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close The Latest: Tornado warning issued for area hit by floods 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda (all times local):

7 a.m.

The storm system associated with Tropical Depression Imelda is bringing severe weather to parts of Texas already hit by dangerous flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Thursday morning for Chambers County, including the town of Winnie, where a flash flood emergency warning is also in place.

Forecasters said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving through the area at 15 mph (24 kph).

___

6:22 a.m.

A flash flood emergency warning is in effect for areas east of Houston as Tropical Depression Imelda dumps rainfall on parts of Texas.

Authorities say high-water rescues are underway in some areas because of rising water.

In the town of Winnie, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Houston, a hospital was evacuated and water is inundating several homes and businesses. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office says Winnie is "being devastated by rising water" and that water rescues are ongoing.

Flooding is also reported in Beaumont, where authorities say all service roads are impassable. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells the Beaumont Enterprise that homes that did not flood during Hurricane Harvey are now flooding.

The National Weather Service says "life-threatening amounts of rainfall" have fallen and that more is expected in the area Thursday.

___

12:01 a.m.

Officials in Houston and surrounding communities say so far there have been no severe consequences as Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Southeast Texas with rain.

The storm's remnants spawned several weak tornadoes in the Baytown area, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston, causing minor damage to some homes and vehicles.

Forecasters say the Houston area could still face some heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Coastal counties, including Brazoria, Matagorda and Galveston, got the most rainfall since Imelda formed on Tuesday. Some parts of the Houston area had received nearly 8 inches (203 millimeters) of rain, while the city of Galveston had received nearly 9 inches (229 millimeters).

Sargent, a town of about 2,700 residents in Matagorda County, had received nearly 20 inches (508 millimeters) of rain since Tuesday.