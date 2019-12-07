Texas mom sent to prison for helping son escape from jail

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio mother has been sentenced to 10 years prison for helping her son and two other inmates escape from a county jail last year.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that 61-year-old Gabrielle De Arroyo was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October on a charge of hindering apprehension or obstructing an investigation.

Besides De Arroyo, two others were charged in helping with the escape attempt.

According to testimony from her trial, De Arroyo worked with two others to smuggle a saw blade and other contraband into the Bexar County Jail to help her son, Luis Antonio Arroyo, and inmates Jacob Brownson and Eric Treviño escape on March 2, 2018.

The three men, who were in jail on capital murder charges, were captured within an hour of their escape.

Luis Arroyo was sentenced in March to 99 years in prison on the escape charge. He went to trial two months later on two murder charges and was acquitted.

Brownson and Treviño are awaiting trial.