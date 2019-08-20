Texas man suspected in twin's death arrested in SC

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A man wanted in Texas for the murder of his twin sister has been arrested in South Carolina.

WCIV-TV reports U.S. Marshals and Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 58-year-old David B. Conditt around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Limehouse Boat Landing on Johns Island.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, says Conditt was asleep on the dock when authorities surrounded and arrested him.

Federal marshals say Conditt was wanted by the Haltom City Police Department in Tarrant County, Texas, for the murder of his twin sister.

Investigators say Conditt beat and stabbed his sister to death at her home following an altercation on Aug. 15

Conditt was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center, where he's being held pending extradition back to Texas.

