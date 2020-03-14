Texas grocery chain to reduce hours due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A grocery store chain with more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico is reducing store hours in an effort to reduce hoarding of groceries and supplies and to give it time to restock as shoppers purchase large quantities of groceries and cleaning supplies.

San Antonio-based H-E-B LP announced Saturday it will close all stores at 8 p.m. Saturday and operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice.

H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the reduced hours will give the stores time to restock the items in high demand from shoppers apparently worried about the spread of the coronavirus.

“There is no need for panic buying, this is not like a hurricane,” H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos told The Associated Press. “This should not be a ‘stock up’ event.”

Campos said the company is also closing in-store restaurants in about 20 stores and using those employees to help the grocery operations.

Hours vary at the stores from 24-hours a day to 6 a.m. until midnight, Campos said.

