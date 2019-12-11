Tailored Brands: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $89.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The specialty apparel retailer posted revenue of $729.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Tailored Brands expects its results to range from a loss of 55 cents per share to a loss of 50 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 97 cents to $1.02 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.85. A year ago, they were trading at $19.84.

