By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic primary for U.S. House District 13.

TP PR Gassaway Sagan Trujillo
Archer 7 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 8 0 0 0 0
Baylor 5 0 0 0 0
Briscoe 6 0 0 0 0
Carson 9 0 0 0 0
Childress 5 0 0 0 0
Clay 17 0 0 0 0
Collnswrth 2 0 0 0 0
Cooke 30 0 0 0 0
Cottle 5 0 0 0 0
Dallam 10 0 0 0 0
DeafSmith 5 0 0 0 0
Dickens 7 0 0 0 0
Donley 7 0 0 0 0
Floyd 2 0 0 0 0
Foard 5 0 0 0 0
Gray 8 0 0 0 0
Hall 8 0 0 0 0
Hansford 9 0 0 0 0
Hardeman 5 0 0 0 0
Hartley 7 0 0 0 0
Hemphill 9 0 0 0 0
Hutchinson 9 0 0 0 0
Jack 5 0 0 0 0
King 5 0 0 0 0
Knox 7 0 0 0 0
Lipscomb 8 0 0 0 0
Montague 16 0 0 0 0
Moore 8 0 0 0 0
Motley 7 0 0 0 0
Ochiltree 5 0 0 0 0
Oldham 8 0 0 0 0
Potter 17 0 0 0 0
Randall 14 0 0 0 0
Roberts 5 0 0 0 0
Sherman 5 0 0 0 0
Swisher 5 0 0 0 0
Wheeler 11 0 0 0 0
Wichita 25 0 0 0 0
Wilbarger 4 0 0 0 0
Wise 19 0 0 0 0
Totals 359 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:29