Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke, 85-83 in OT

Stephen F. Austin guard Oddyst Walker (11) and guard David Kachelries (4) pressure Duke forward Jack White (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Stephen F. Austin guard Oddyst Walker (11) and guard David Kachelries (4) pressure Duke forward Jack White (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Stephen F. Austin stuns No. 1 Duke, 85-83 in OT 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off No. 1 Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night.

Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the Lumberjacks (5-1).

They became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly 20 years and the second unranked team to upset a No. 1-ranked team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 67-64.

Vernon Carey had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who had 22 turnovers and were just 11 of 24 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Duke had the ball in the closing seconds of overtime, but Tre Jones missed a jumper with about 15 seconds left and Wendell Moore rebounded it. Hounded by the Lumberjacks’ high-pressure defense, Hurt threw the ball away in a scramble with about 3 seconds left and it went to Bain — who went the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup that ended Duke’s 150-game winning streak against nonconference opponents.