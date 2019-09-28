Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot and killed while making a traffic stop Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 near Houston. Robert Solis, 47, of Houston, was charged Friday night with capital murder in the slaying. He was being held without bond in the Harris County Jail.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (AP) — Sandeep Dhaliwal carried a badge and gun while devoting his life to a faith that teaches love and peace.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Dhaliwal, who was fatally shot Friday during a traffic stop near Houston, used his role as a sheriff's deputy on the Harris County force area to educate others about Sikhism.

The 42-year-old Sikh American and 10-year sheriff's veteran was the first Sikh deputy in Harris County and called by the sheriff a "hero" and "trailblazer."

A 47-year-old man with an extensive criminal history has been charged in his death.

Dhaliwal said in a 2015 interview that "serving in the police force is natural" to Sikhs who value service.

Dhaliwal's father was a police officer in India before moving his family to the United States.