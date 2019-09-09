Schools chief hired after cheating scandal won't be rehired

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's school board won't renew the contract of the superintendent who was hired in the aftermath of a cheating scandal that involved multiple educators.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports board Chairman Jason Esteves announced Monday that the board told Superintendent Meria Carstarphen in July but delayed the public announcement to avoid disrupting the start of school. Esteves says he hopes she'll remain until her contract ends June 30.

Carstarphen wrote to colleagues that she wanted to stay.

Officials said letting a contract expire doesn't require a public vote.

Esteves wouldn't say how many board members opposed renewal.

Parent Brigitte Peck told Esteves that showed a lack of the transparency that's essential for community trust.

Multiple school officials were indicted in 2013 in the scandal affecting thousands of students. Some were convicted.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com