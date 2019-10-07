Renewable energy firm doubles down on western wind projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy developer plans to increase by seven-fold its investments as it prepares to build more wind farms in New Mexico over the next several years.

An analysis commissioned by Pattern Development shows a $1.2 billion economic impact from its wind farms in eastern New Mexico and West Texas. Company officials say this is hundreds of millions of dollars more than what was initially projected in 2015.

Broadview Wind Energy consists of 141 turbines that span the New Mexico-Texas border. The facility has been producing electricity for customers of Southern California Edison since 2017.

The nearby Grady Wind project recently came online, and company officials say work to erect turbines capable of generating another 800 to 900 megawatts is scheduled to start in 2020.