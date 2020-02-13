RCI Hospitality: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $458,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $45.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $181.1 million.

RCI Hospitality shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $25.26, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK