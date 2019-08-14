Quest Resource: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $27,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The recycling company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.16. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

