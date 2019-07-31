Private prison company sued in death of migrant child, 1

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman whose 1-year-old daughter died weeks after they were released from immigration detention is suing the private company that operates the facility.

Lawyers for Yazmin Juarez on Wednesday sued CoreCivic in federal court in San Antonio, demanding $40 million. It's the third legal claim filed in relation to the death of Yazmin's daughter, Mariee.

CoreCivic operates the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement family detention center at Dilley, Texas. It's the largest facility of its kind.

Mariee died in May 2018, six weeks after their release from Dilley. Juarez says Mariee was dangerously sick and admitted to an emergency room the day after their release.

Her lawyers say CoreCivic has allowed dangerous conditions to fester for immigrant families detained at Dilley. CoreCivic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.