Primoris Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $789.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.3 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 to $1.90 per share.

Primoris Services shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

