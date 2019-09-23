Police: Shooting of Dallas transgender woman was hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say a transgender woman was seriously wounded after being shot multiple times and are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Investigators say a man driving a pickup pulled alongside the woman late Friday, yelled slurs about her gender identity and fired several times, striking her in the chest and arm.

Authorities say the woman's injuries prevented her from speaking with them until Sunday when she relayed details of the shooting.

Police are searching for a red, four-door pickup with large rims.

The shooting comes after two men were arrested in June in separate killings of transgender women.

A 22-year-old man is accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a Dallas lake. A 33-year-old man, meanwhile, is accused in the deaths of three women , including one who was transgender.