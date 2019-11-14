Plus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $526,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $17.13.

