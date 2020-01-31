Phillips 66: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Phillips 66 (PSX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $736 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $29.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.3 billion.

Phillips 66 shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 2%. The stock has increased almost 2% in the last 12 months.

