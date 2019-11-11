PFSweb: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 2 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $6.75.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSW