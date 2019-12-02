Officials: 3 dead after small plane crash in San Antonio

In this image made from video, police view the wreckage of plane crash Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Officials say three people were killed when the single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a mile west of the airport. (KSAT via AP) less In this image made from video, police view the wreckage of plane crash Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Officials say three people were killed when the single-engine plane crashed while attempting ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Officials: 3 dead after small plane crash in San Antonio 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed on a city street while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a commercial and residential area about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the airport. Hood says the plane had taken off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was headed to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio.

Hood says flight logs indicated there were three people on board the aircraft.

The Express-News reports that the plane crashed on a street lined with warehouses and several businesses. Apartment buildings and homes are about a block away, and Hood says it’s fortunate no bystanders were injured.