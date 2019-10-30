Newpark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $202.8 million in the period.

Newpark shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.02, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NR