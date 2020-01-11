New Mexico court case against a Texas judge dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The case against a Texas judge accused of driving under the influence was dismissed by a judge in New Mexico.

Deputies from the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office arrested El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez in October, KRQE-TV reported Friday.

Gutierrez allegedly backed into another vehicle in the Santa Fe Opera parking lot while trying to leave the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, deputies said. He then performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above the legal 0.08 limit, authorities said.

Concerns were raised about the video evidence and defense attorneys for Guiterrez have said that the state couldn't verify its authenticity.

Judge David Segura suppressed that evidence, officials said.

As a result, prosecutors dismissed the charges, officials said.

Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave pending this investigation, KRQE-TV previously reported. It is unclear whether he is to return to his job.