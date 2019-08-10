New AMC drama follows Japanese American internment horror

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The second season of an AMC-TV drama series follows the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and a number of bizarre deaths haunting a community.

"The Terror: Infamy" is set to premiere Monday and stars Derek Mio and original "Star Trek" cast member George Takei as they navigate the forced internment and the supernatural spirits that surround them.

Mio, who is fourth-generation Japanese American, said he liked the idea of adding a supernatural element to a historical event like internment. He says he had relatives who were forced into camps.

Takei was in a camp as a child.

From 1942 to 1945, more than 110,000 Japanese Americans were ordered to camps in California, Colorado, Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and other sites.