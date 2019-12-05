Mexico raises to 24 death toll in border gunbattles

Family and friends unload from a fire truck the coffin that contains the remains of a firefighter, in Villa Union, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The firefighter died in a military-style invasion when dozens of pickup trucks crowded with armed men and mounted machine guns roared into Villa Union on Saturday. What followed were hours-long gun battles between a cartel force and state police that left 23 people dead.

VILLA UNION, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico have raised the death toll from weekend gunbattles in the small town of Villa Union to 24.

Coahuila state authorities say another suspect’s body has been found after a search of the area following the clashes Saturday and Sunday.

According to death counts, gunmen from the Noreste drug cartel killed four state police officers, a local firefighter and an employee of the town’s public works department.

A total of 18 suspected gunmen also died in the confrontations.

The state said Wednesday that weapons seized after the gunbattles included 21 assault rifles and six .50-caliber sniper rifles.

The gang is an offshoot of the old Zetas Cartel.