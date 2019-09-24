Man guilty of 1988 Texas attack, subsequent death of doctor

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas jury has found a man guilty of capital murder in the death of a doctor who died last year after she was left incapacitated in 1988 following an attack in which she was raped and strangled.

Fifty-eight-year-old George Guo was convicted Monday following a jury trial. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty and Guo was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guo attacked Dr. Katherine Bascone in her home and her strangulation left her with a brain injury that resulted in blindness and paralyzing injuries that required lifetime care.

Authorities were unable to identify a suspect at the time but after Bascone died in February 2018 they reopened the case and resubmitted DNA samples collected from Bascone's home.

The testing led investigators to Guo , who was himself a licensed physician and also a registered sex offender.