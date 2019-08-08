International Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAREDO, Texas (AP) _ International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $50 million.

The bank, based in Laredo, Texas, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

International Bancshares shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

