Indictment made public for man charged in El Paso attack

FILE - This undated file image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius, whom authorities have identified as the gunman who killed multiple people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area on Aug. 3, 2019. Crusius, 21, was indicted Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, for capital murder. in connection with the mass shooting that left 22 dead. He is jailed without bond. (FBI via AP, File) less FILE - This undated file image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius, whom authorities have identified as the gunman who killed multiple people at an El Paso, Texas, shopping area on Aug. 3, 2019. Crusius, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Indictment made public for man charged in El Paso attack 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas have released the grand jury indictment filed last week against a 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart last month.

Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, was indicted last week on one count of capital murder of multiple persons for the Aug. 3 mass shooting in the border city, but the indictment itself was not released until Wednesday.

The one-page document offers few new details but lists the names of the 22 victims who were shot to death. Authorities said Crusius told officers he was targeting Mexicans in the attack.

El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Crusius, who remains jailed without bond.