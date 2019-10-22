Houston police forming narcotics squad after fatal drug raid

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo address charges against two police officers in the fatal drug raid in Houston. The Houston Police Department has created a new narcotics squad to serve high-risk warrants following the January botched drug raid that left two civilians dead and an officer charged with murder. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo address charges against two police officers in the fatal drug raid in Houston. The Houston Police Department has created a new ... more Photo: Steve Gonzales, AP Photo: Steve Gonzales, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Houston police forming narcotics squad after fatal drug raid 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Police Department has created a new narcotics squad to serve high-risk warrants following a January botched drug raid that left two civilians dead and an officer charged with murder.

The Houston Chronicle reported Monday that Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed the new unit will begin operations in November. It will not conduct raids in which officers break into a home without warning to execute warrants.

Acevedo says the move is an effort to protect officers from similar incidents in the future, though he previously noted the raid was not indicative of a systematic problem.

Former Officer Gerald Goines was charged in August with two counts of felony murder after police accused him of lying in a search warrant about having a confidential informant buying heroin at the home.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com