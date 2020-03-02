Heavy rains raise specter of more flash flooding in South

Several waves of heavy rain are in store for flood-weary residents in the South.

The rains will again bring the potential for flash flooding in several southern states, forecasters said.

Rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to saturate the soil in Alabama, setting the stage for possible flash flooding by mid-week, the National Weather Service said. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible from this week’s expected rains in Alabama.

Northern and central Georgia could see up to 5 inches of rain from showers and storms Monday through Thursday, forecaster said.

Isolated severe storms will be possible from east Texas to the Carolinas on Monday, according to the The National Storm Prediction Center in Normal, Oklahoma. Northern Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee are among areas where severe storms will be most likely.