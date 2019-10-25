Forum Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported a loss of $533 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $239.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.3 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.17. A year ago, they were trading at $8.27.

_____

