Fluor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $742 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.69 billion.

Fluor shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has fallen 56% in the last 12 months.

