Fertitta: Working both sides of sports bets not a slam dunk

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta says the dual roles of owning an NBA team as well as casinos that take sports bets hasn't been a bonanza for him.

In fact, he says, it hurts his sports betting business.

While other states allowed his Golden Nugget casinos to take bets on NBA games not involving his Houston Rockets, New Jersey until last week banned him from taking any NBA bets.

He called that ban, which lasted a year and a half, "a horrible setback."

Fertitta also feels the push-and-pull of whether gambling companies should be forced to cut leagues and teams in on their sports betting revenue.

As a team owner, he understands the NBA's drive for fees. But as a casino owner, he understands why sports books don't want to pay.